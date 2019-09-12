“Herrmann
SAVE THE DATE: September 21-22, Annapolis Fall Home Expo

September 12, 2019, 04:48 PM

Home Expo Fall 2019Fall is almost here (really) and now is a great time to get yourself thinking about your home. Plan out projects to make your house into a dream home!  Saturday and Sunday, September 21-22,, you can do all that (and more) under one roof!  The Annapolis Fall Home Expo which will be back with dozens of vendors and workshops and seminars to get your creative juices flowing!

So, mark your calendars for the 15th annual Annapolis Fall Home Expo, a one-of-a-kind homeowners event showcasing products and services for the home. It will run for one weekend only : September 21st and 22nd, from 10am-6pm on Saturday and Noon-5pm on Sunday at the Byzantium Center in Annapolis.

The Expo gives consumers a chance to participate in educational seminars with national and local celebrities on everything from landscaping, home improvement, and antiques. Nearly 80 companies will be on hand over the weekend, showcasing products and services including kitchen and bath displays, decking, fencing, countertops, tile, home energy systems, home financing, landscaping, interior design, window treatments, roofing, waterproofing, heating and air and more. Plus dozens of educational seminars and workshops!

Tickets are available at the door. Adults are $5 which benefit the Providence Center. Tickets for active and retired military are only $3.

Seminar Schedule:

Kevin O’Connor
Host of This Old House
Sat.Sept. 21, 12 noon and 3 PM
Meet the Host of This Old House for an informative presentation on some of the projects they have been working on and to discuss your home projects.
Creig Northrop
Sat. Sept 21 11AM
Get the ins and outs of getting your house prepared for the current market of buyers.
Rachel Jennifer
Sat. Sept 21, 1PM
Downsizing: Parting with things, preserving your memories.
Lisa Winters
Sun. Sept 22, 1PM
Master Gardening
Are You Ready For Solar?
Sat. Sept 21, 2PM
Fall & Winter Tree & Shrub Care
Sun. Sept 22, 2PM

For more information and details, please visit www.MidAtlanticExpos.com

