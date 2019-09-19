Samaritan House opens new building for 16 men in recovery

And just like that, there is hope for 16 more men battling the disease of addiction.

This morning, the Samaritan House in Annapolis opened a residence hall on their 8 acre campus to house 16 more men in recovery. The project was nearly 7 years in the making and nearly a full year of construction, but this morning, there is more hope in Annapolis.

Content Continues Below

After a brief series of remarks from Michael Dillon (President, Board of Directors), County Executive Steuart Pittman, Steve Schuh ( Director of Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center), and Mike Goldfaden, the Executive Director (and former resident) of Samaritan House, the gathered crowd turned to Tucker and his story of what Samaritan House did for him.

His journey to Samaritan House started with lying to his 86-year old neighbor about the his son needing to get to a doctor’s appointment, driving his neighbor’s borrowed car to Baltimore, using while driving, wrecking the car, and being arrested. At that point, there was his epiphany that he wanted something better for his son.

After a benediction by Board Member Bob Pelrine, the ribbon was cut and the new residence hall was opened for tours. Final permits are working their way through the County, but leadership expects to be able to occupy the new hall within the next few weeks.

Samaritan House provides 32 halfway house beds for adult males and nine (9) transitional beds. Stays in the transitional house are longer term, from six to eight months, with clients comprised of graduates of the halfway house that have achieved at least 90 days of sobriety. Samaritan House facilities also include basketball and volleyball courts, picnic tables, gardens, recreational room, and a large outdoor pavilion, all of which encourage activity and fellowship and help build an addiction-free community. Learn more here.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB