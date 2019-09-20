Sailboat show to celebrate 50 years in a big way with free block party

The United States Sailboat shows announces its celebration of 50 years in Annapolis. From providing great economic impact throughout the community, establishing an unmatched legacy amongst the industry and within its attendees, and holding a resiliency that withstands the winds of time, the United States Sailboat Show deserves to be celebrated. A block party is planned for Thursday, October 10 where show attendees, locals, and exhibitors can enjoy food and drinks, as well as the Chris Sacks Band – a Jimmy Buffet tribute band, from 5 pm to 9 pm throughout City Dock and Main Street. Complementary admission and shuttle bus to parking at the Navy Stadium is included.

Annapolis’ Mayor Gavin Buckley states, “For more than three centuries, the City of Annapolis has enjoyed a rich history as a thriving port. With its location on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, it continues to be a destination for both sailboat and powerboat enthusiasts. We congratulate both shows on their many successes over these 50 years. These shows attract vendors from around the globe, allowing show attendees to find just about any boating need, from the latest in life vests to a fully outfitted yacht!”

The Annapolis Boat Shows, particularly the United States Sailboat Show, hold a very special place in the history of the maritime industry in Annapolis. Jerry and Kathy Wood, Peter Carroll and a few other influential entrepreneurs created and produced the first-ever in-water boat show in October of 1970. Prior to that, all boat shows were staged in drafty armories/ athletic pavilions, and major-market convention centers. The show was an instant success and fifty years later, the United States Sailboat Show is still the largest and most important event of its kind in the world. The show developed as the ‘must-attend’ sail boating event in its early years and continued to grow and solidify its leadership position through the end of the last century. In fact, the United States Sailboat Show in Annapolis is the only remaining all-sailboat show in America other than the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show – its younger springtime brother.

Fifty Years of sailboat shows in Annapolis have seen boats and manufacturers from around the world and welcome guests from all 50 states, and over 27 foreign countries. It is estimated that the economic impact of these shows is in excess of $112,000,000 annually, the city of Annapolis earns nearly a half million dollars each October as a result of the shows, and another $100,000 is paid to the State of Maryland in admissions taxes.

“We are proud to continue to support an entire industry, helping to book a large portion of various companies’ annual business, and supporting over two dozen non-profit organizations during the shows. Most importantly, the United States Sailboat Show and its related powerboat show provide a meeting place for thousands of enthusiastic boaters to gather, share stories, make new plans, and dream of their next sailing adventure among some of the most beautiful sailing vessels on the planet,” says President Paul Jacobs.

For more information about premiering products, program schedules, and ticketing – please visit www.annapolisboatshows.com

