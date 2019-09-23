Robeks in Harbour Center changes up menu for fall

Robeks Fresh Juices and Smoothies is introducing two innovative bowls with unique topping combinations and premium ingredients to meet the overall growing interest of customers to have nutritious and delicious combinations as meal replacements or powerful snacks.

The new Almond Delight and Superfood Bliss Bowls are available at the Harbour Center location through the end of the year as limited time offers. These products take inspiration from two menu favorite smoothies: Nuts About Protein and Queen of All Greens.

“Fall is almost here and we’re offering our guests a super-tasty and healthy way to enjoy the season refreshed and energized,” says Mitch Baker, Robeks Vice President of Marketing.

So, what’s in them?

Almond Delight Bowl

Robeks created a bowl that will carry its guests through the day. They can experience all the homemade flavors of morning, packed with protein to last all day. The blend includes: Coffee, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Cinnamon, Almond Butter, Banana, Whey Protein, and is topped with Banana, Strawberry, Cacao Nibs, Raw Almonds and Granola.

Superfood Bliss Bowl

A bowl loaded with so many delicious and healthy ingredients, this green blend of superfoods is one of the freshest and tastiest bowls Robeks has offered. The selection of toppings has the perfect mouth feel to complement its great taste. The ingredient list includes: Papaya Juice, Kale, Spinach, Pineapple and Banana. The nutritious toppings are: Fresh Banana, Strawberry, Blueberries, Granola and Goji Berries.

