“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Robeks in Harbour Center changes up menu for fall

| September 23, 2019, 01:53 PM

Rams Head

Robeks Fresh Juices and Smoothies is introducing two innovative bowls with unique topping combinations and premium ingredients to meet the overall growing interest of customers to have nutritious and delicious combinations as meal replacements or powerful snacks.

The new Almond Delight and Superfood Bliss Bowls are available at the Harbour Center location through the end of the year as limited time offers. These products take inspiration from two menu favorite smoothies: Nuts About Protein and Queen of All Greens.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

“Fall is almost here and we’re offering our guests a super-tasty and healthy way to enjoy the season refreshed and energized,” says Mitch Baker, Robeks Vice President of Marketing.

So, what’s in them?

Almond Delight Bowl

Robeks created a bowl that will carry its guests through the day. They can experience all the homemade flavors of morning, packed with protein to last all day.  The blend includes: Coffee, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Cinnamon, Almond Butter, Banana, Whey Protein, and is topped with Banana, Strawberry, Cacao Nibs, Raw Almonds and Granola.

Superfood Bliss Bowl

A bowl loaded with so many delicious and healthy ingredients, this green blend of superfoods is one of the freshest and tastiest bowls Robeks has offered. The selection of toppings has the perfect mouth feel to complement its great taste. The ingredient list includes: Papaya Juice, Kale, Spinach, Pineapple and Banana. The nutritious toppings are: Fresh Banana, Strawberry, Blueberries, Granola and Goji Berries.

Rams Head

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here