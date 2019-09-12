Recovery Walk scheduled for September 22nd

Help Recovery Anne Arundel celebrate National Recovery month on September 22nd (Rain Date 9/29.)

In Partnership with Street Corner Ministries come out for a 1.3 mile walk through downtown Annapolis and help us show that there is hope for recovery from substance use disorders.

This year, Recovery Anne Arundel forged a new partnership with Street Corner Ministries which will work to unite in our our community in the fight against the stigma of addiction!

The walk begins and ends at Whitmore Urban Park on Calvert Street, Annapolis MD 21403, with resources from community providers beginning at 10:00am, the walk departs at 11:30am.

Participation is free, but tickets are requested to adequately staff and prepare for the event! If you are interested in being a vendor, you can purchase a vendor table as well. Ticketing and Vendor Link!

