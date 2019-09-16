“Herrmann
Public comments tomorrow for the County’s Gun Violence Task Force

| September 16, 2019, 10:36 AM

The Anne Arundel County Gun Violence Prevention Task Force will hold a meeting devoted to public comment on September 17 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm in Room 100 of the C.A.L.T. building at Anne Arundel Community College.

Public comment is important to the task force. The September 17 meeting was scheduled to allow sufficient time to hear from interested members of the public.

Up to 40 attendees will be allocated 3 minutes each for verbal remarks. All interested individuals can sign up beginning at 5:30 p.m., and slots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration will close promptly at 6:00 p.m.

This meeting will be video recorded. Speakers and members of the audience are expected to be respectful and no inflammatory language or attacks on individuals will be permitted. Task force members will listen to all comments, but will not be expected to respond.

In addition to the September 17 meeting, limited time for public comment is offered at each task force meeting. Information about upcoming task force meetings can be found on the county website: www.aacounty.org/boards-and-commissions/gun-violence-task-force/index.html

