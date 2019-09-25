“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Prince George’s County police officer arrested for domestic assault in Anne Arundel

| September 25, 2019, 03:37 PM

Rams Head
Steven Davis

Steven Davis

On September 24, 2019 at approximately 7:00 p.m. the Anne Arundel County Police Department was  contacted by the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) in reference to an assault.

PGPD was contacted by a woman who advised her boyfriend, a PGPD police officer, assaulted her.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

During the investigation, detectives learned that the assault took place in the 8300 block of Cloud Street in Laurel. During the altercation, the suspect “head-butted”, bit and struck the victim with a firearm. The suspect also made death threats to the victim while holding the loaded gun.

The victim received non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Steven Davis, 31,  of the 8300 block of Cloud Street in Laurel. He has been charged with first degree assault, second degree assault, reckless endangerment, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is currently being held on a no-bond status until his preliminary hearing on October 21, 2019. He has retained an attorney

Anyone with any information is asked to call Western District Detectives at 410-222-6155 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here