Prince George’s County police officer arrested for domestic assault in Anne Arundel

On September 24, 2019 at approximately 7:00 p.m. the Anne Arundel County Police Department was contacted by the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) in reference to an assault.

PGPD was contacted by a woman who advised her boyfriend, a PGPD police officer, assaulted her.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the assault took place in the 8300 block of Cloud Street in Laurel. During the altercation, the suspect “head-butted”, bit and struck the victim with a firearm. The suspect also made death threats to the victim while holding the loaded gun.

The victim received non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Steven Davis, 31, of the 8300 block of Cloud Street in Laurel. He has been charged with first degree assault, second degree assault, reckless endangerment, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is currently being held on a no-bond status until his preliminary hearing on October 21, 2019. He has retained an attorney

Anyone with any information is asked to call Western District Detectives at 410-222-6155 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

