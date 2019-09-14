Pride of Baltimore II returning to Maryland next weekend

Since her commissioning, Pride of Baltimore II has sailed over 275,000 nautical miles and visited more than 200 ports in 40 countries in North, South and Central America, Europe and Asia, and now she returns home to Baltimore, after a summer of sailing in the Great Lakes and Canada.

Pride of Baltimore II will sail into Baltimore on Saturday, September 21, 2019, between 9 and 10 a.m. and be greeted by cannon fire from USS Constellation, then dock at Broadway Pier for a welcoming ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by FREE deck tours (open to the public) from noon to 4 p.m. On Sunday, September 22, there will be FREE deck tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and there will also be a ticketed day sail from 3 to 5 p.m. ($49/adults and $35/children under 12). For more information or to buy tickets for the day sail, visit www.pride2.org or call 410.539.1151.

Pride of Baltimore II set sail as the goodwill ambassador for the state of Maryland in 1988. She was built to continue the mission of her predecessor, Pride of Baltimore, tragically lost in a storm in the Atlantic Ocean in May 1986. Today, with support from individuals, businesses, the city of Baltimore, and the state of Maryland, Pride of Baltimore II sails around the U.S. and overseas to share the rich maritime history of Baltimore and to promote Maryland’s vibrant economic development opportunities. Our mission is to promote historical maritime education, foster economic development and tourism, and represent the people of Maryland in ports throughout the world.

