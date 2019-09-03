Police: Some back to school safety reminders

School is back is session for Anne Arundel County Public Schools and this year, for the fourth year in a row, Annapolis police officers will be out in force to welcome students back to school.

On September 3rd and September 4th officers will be at Annapolis elementary schools, middle schools, and the high school at student arrival times to give high fives, welcome students, and remind them about #SchoolSafety.

The Annapolis Police Department reminds both drivers and students to be cautious while traveling to and from school.

Reminders:

Walkers: If your child is walking to school, walk the route with your child before the start of school. Make sure your child’s walk is a safe route with well-trained adult crossing guards at every intersection. Parents should be realistic about your child’s pedestrian skills. Because small children are impulsive and less cautious around traffic, carefully consider whether or not your child is ready to walk to school without adult supervision. Children should wear bright colored clothing to make your child more visible to drivers. And finally, in neighborhoods with higher levels of traffic, consider starting a “walking school bus,” in which an adult accompanies a group of neighborhood children walking to school.

Bikers: If your child is riding a bike to school, your child should always wear a bicycle helmet, ride on the right, in the same direction as vehicle traffic, use appropriate hand signals and respect traffic lights and stop signs. Make sure to educate your child about the rules of the road and make them wear bright colors to increase visibility.

Drivers: Student and adult drivers should keep an extra eye out for students on bikes or on foot.

Stopping for School Buses:

Be Cautious: Drivers should be cautious around school buses that may be picking up or unloading students.

Unlawful Passing: When a school bus comes to stop, it will extend a stop signal and flash its warning lights. You must come to a complete stop if you are traveling in the same direction as the school bus. This is true whether the road has one lane, multiple lanes or a central turning lane. You must come to a complete stop if you are traveling in the opposite direction and the road is not divided.

Also, you must stop at least twenty feet from the bus, regardless of what direction you are approaching from. Do not attempt to pass the bus until the stop signal and flashing lights are off and the bus is in motion. Failure to obey these laws may result in a citation and fine.

