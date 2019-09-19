Police make drug arrest after suspect flees from traffic stop
On September 18, 2019 at approximately 12:20 p.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers observed a red Ford Escape commit multiple motor vehicle violations between the area of Reese Road and Severn Road.
The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, a red Ford Escape, however the vehicle accelerated in an attempt to flee. The vehicle stopped a short distance away and the male suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot, officers caught the suspect a short distance away and placed him under arrest. A search of the suspect resulted in the recovery of the following:
- two plastic bags containing 17 white pills (suspected Alprazolam)
- 12 Suboxone (Buprenorphine and Naloxone) packages
- $183.00 U.S. currency
A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of the following:
- 36 orange pills (suspected prescription Colnidine)
- 2 green pills (suspected prescription Aripiprazole)
- 1 pill (suspected Lorazepan, schedule IV)
- box of clear plastic bag
Arrested:
Lamont Anthony Brooks | 35 | No fixed address
Charges:
- OBSTRUCTING & HINDERING
- CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA (3 cts)
- CDS POSS W/INT TO DIST (2 cts)
- MAL DEST PROP/VALU < $1,000
- TRAFFIC OFFENSES
