Police make drug arrest after suspect flees from traffic stop

| September 19, 2019, 11:40 AM

On September 18, 2019 at approximately 12:20 p.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers observed a red Ford Escape commit multiple motor vehicle violations between the area of Reese Road and Severn Road.

The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, a red Ford Escape, however the vehicle accelerated in an attempt to flee. The vehicle stopped a short distance away and the male suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot, officers caught the suspect a short distance away and placed him under arrest. A search of the suspect resulted in the recovery of the following:

  • two plastic bags containing 17 white pills (suspected Alprazolam)
  • 12 Suboxone (Buprenorphine and Naloxone) packages
  • $183.00 U.S. currency

A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of the following:

  • 36 orange pills (suspected prescription Colnidine)
  • 2 green pills (suspected prescription Aripiprazole)
  • 1 pill (suspected Lorazepan, schedule IV)
  • box of clear plastic bag

Arrested:
Lamont Anthony Brooks | 35 | No fixed address

Charges:

  • OBSTRUCTING & HINDERING
  • CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA (3 cts)
  • CDS POSS W/INT TO DIST (2 cts)
  • MAL DEST PROP/VALU < $1,000
  • TRAFFIC OFFENSES

