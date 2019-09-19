Police make drug arrest after suspect flees from traffic stop

On September 18, 2019 at approximately 12:20 p.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers observed a red Ford Escape commit multiple motor vehicle violations between the area of Reese Road and Severn Road.

The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, a red Ford Escape, however the vehicle accelerated in an attempt to flee. The vehicle stopped a short distance away and the male suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot, officers caught the suspect a short distance away and placed him under arrest. A search of the suspect resulted in the recovery of the following:

two plastic bags containing 17 white pills (suspected Alprazolam)

12 Suboxone (Buprenorphine and Naloxone) packages

$183.00 U.S. currency

A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of the following:

36 orange pills (suspected prescription Colnidine)

2 green pills (suspected prescription Aripiprazole)

1 pill (suspected Lorazepan, schedule IV)

box of clear plastic bag

Arrested:

Lamont Anthony Brooks | 35 | No fixed address

Charges:

OBSTRUCTING & HINDERING

CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA (3 cts)

CDS POSS W/INT TO DIST (2 cts)

MAL DEST PROP/VALU < $1,000

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

