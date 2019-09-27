Police make arrest in Hudson Street stabbing

This is an update to a story published last week.

On September 19, 2019, a man was walking in an alley off of Hudson Street on the border of Annapolis City and Anne Arundel County. He was stabbed by an unknown assailant and both jurisdictions were investigating the incident.

Through the investigation Deondray Lessell Jones was identified as suspect and charged by the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with any additional information is asked to call Southern District Detectives or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

From electronic court records, it appears that Jones was arrested by the Annapolis City Police Department on September 23rd (3 days after the stabbing) on theft, and rogue/vagabond charges. And on September 27th, Annapolis Police charged him with loitering and trespassing (2 incidents) via 2 criminal citations.

Arrested:

Deondray Lessell Jones | 22 | No Fixed Address

Charges:

Attempted First Degree Murder

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Armed Robbery

Robbery

Assault First Degree

Assault Second Degree

Theft less than $100.00

Possession of Dangerous Weapon with intent to injure

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB