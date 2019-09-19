“Herrmann
Police identify homeowner and victim in Pasadena shooting; homeowner may face murder charges

| September 19, 2019, 12:04 PM

This is an update to our story yesterday morning about a shooting on Orr Court in Pasadena.

On September 19, 2019 at approximately 9:30 a.m. officers responded to the 1400 block of Orr Court in Pasadena for a threats complaint. The homeowner, Gregory Korwek, 40, advised that an acquaintance, Jeffrey Dickinson, 44, called him, made threats and was en route to his house.

Korwek went on to say that Dickinson should be on a scooter coming from the area of Duvall Highway in Pasadena. When officers arrived on scene Korwek ran up to them stating that he just shot Dickinson. Officers immediately rendered medical aid and summoned the Fire Department. Dickinson was declared deceased by Fire Department personnel in the driveway of the residence.

Homicide detectives worked through the night, serving search warrants and conducting interviews. During their investigation they learned that Korwek was  prohibited from possessing firearms  due to a previous felony conviction.
Korwek has been charged with the prohibited possession charges and is being held without bond. Homicide detectives are still gathering and sorting through evidence, once that is complete it will be determined if additional charges will be filed against Korwek for the shooting death of Dickinson.

This is still an extremely active investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

