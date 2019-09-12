Plane crashes on Route 50 near Freeway Airport in Bowie

UPDATE: From the Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police are investigating after a small plane crashed into at least one passenger vehicle on Route 50 late this morning in Prince George’s County. Around 11:20 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to eastbound Route 50 at Church Road on a report of a small plane crash on the highway. The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation. The pilot and the passenger of the plane, a Cessna, and the driver and passenger of the vehicle, a Nissan Versa, were being treated at the scene by Prince George’s Fire and EMS crew members. Route 50 was partially closed in both eastbound and westbound directions following the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration was heading to the scene to investigate the crash.

Shortly before noon, a small plane crashed on Route 50 eastbound in Bowie near the Freeway Airport. The Prince George’s County Fire Department has said they evaluated four people for injuries and transported the two adults in the car to an area hospital.

#pgfd Units on scene of plane crash EB Rt 50 at Freestate Airport. 4 individuals currently being evaluated for injuries. pic.twitter.com/pEwa6ewDVn — PGFD PIO (@PGFDNews) September 12, 2019

In a subsequent tweet, the department said that the pilot and passenger in the plane refused treatment.

#pgfd units transporting 2 adults from car struck by plane on EB Rt. 50 transported with minor injuries. 2 adult passengers from plane refused transportation. @MDSP and @MDSHA on scene to assist with traffic. Expect heavy delays in each direction of Rt. 50 in Bowie area for now. — PGFD PIO (@PGFDNews) September 12, 2019

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB