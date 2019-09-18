“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Plane crashes near Tipton Airport adjacent to Ft. Meade

| September 17, 2019, 08:08 PM

Rams Head

UPDATE FROM MARYLAND STATE POLICE:

Maryland State Police are on the scene of a plane crash in Anne Arundel County.

Around 6:15 p.m. this evening, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to a wooded area near the Tipton airport in Anne Arundel County for the report of a plane crash.  For unknown reasons at this time, the plane landed in the trees in the area of Bald Eagle Road and Maryland Route 198.

The pilot is identified as Thomas Falk, 55, of Silver Spring, Maryland.  The second occupant is identified as James Palazak, 59, Columbia, Maryland. Both were transported to the R Adam Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

The plane is a Sonata Tampico and was stuck in the trees approximately fifty feet above ground with the two occupants still inside when emergency responders arrived. The preliminary investigation indicates the plane may have had engine failure according to investigators on scene.

State Police have notified officials with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.  Those agencies will be responsible for investigating the cause of the crash.

State troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the scene. Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel and police officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department also responded for assistance. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A small plane carrying two passengers has crashed in a wooded area near the intersection of Bald Eagle Road and MD Route 198. This near both Tipton Airport and Ft. Meade.

The plane was reportedly in the trees nearly 50′ from the ground. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department crews called in Howard County Fire Department to assist accessing the crash scene.

It took approximately 30 minutes to free a 40 year old male from the plane who was transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. It took an additional hour to free the second passenger, identified as a male in his 50s with minor injuries.  He too is being transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

This is the second plane crash in the region within a week. Last week, a small plane crashed into a car on Route 50 as it tried to return to the Freeway Airport in Bowie.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here