Plane crashes near Tipton Airport adjacent to Ft. Meade

UPDATE FROM MARYLAND STATE POLICE:

Maryland State Police are on the scene of a plane crash in Anne Arundel County. Around 6:15 p.m. this evening, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to a wooded area near the Tipton airport in Anne Arundel County for the report of a plane crash. For unknown reasons at this time, the plane landed in the trees in the area of Bald Eagle Road and Maryland Route 198. The pilot is identified as Thomas Falk, 55, of Silver Spring, Maryland. The second occupant is identified as James Palazak, 59, Columbia, Maryland. Both were transported to the R Adam Cowley Shock Trauma Center. The plane is a Sonata Tampico and was stuck in the trees approximately fifty feet above ground with the two occupants still inside when emergency responders arrived. The preliminary investigation indicates the plane may have had engine failure according to investigators on scene. State Police have notified officials with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration. Those agencies will be responsible for investigating the cause of the crash. State troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the scene. Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel and police officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department also responded for assistance. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A small plane carrying two passengers has crashed in a wooded area near the intersection of Bald Eagle Road and MD Route 198. This near both Tipton Airport and Ft. Meade.

The plane was reportedly in the trees nearly 50′ from the ground. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department crews called in Howard County Fire Department to assist accessing the crash scene.

Small plane crash 198 and Bald Eagle in Laurel. No injuries reported and State Police are handling. No further information. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) September 17, 2019

It took approximately 30 minutes to free a 40 year old male from the plane who was transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. It took an additional hour to free the second passenger, identified as a male in his 50s with minor injuries. He too is being transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment.

Content Continues Below

#Breaking Anne Arundel County Fire Department on scene of small plane crash on MD-198 & Bald Eagle Dr that happened at 6:09pm. 1 person is 50 feet off the ground and 1 was person rescued. They have contact with both people and they are reporting no injuries. pic.twitter.com/aThoGLloy9 — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) September 17, 2019

#MDCity plane crash photos pic.twitter.com/4KC7z6ceFL — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) September 18, 2019

Final U/D #MDCity plane crash | 2nd patient 50’s male with reported minor injuries also being transported to Shock Trauma as a precaution — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) September 18, 2019

This is the second plane crash in the region within a week. Last week, a small plane crashed into a car on Route 50 as it tried to return to the Freeway Airport in Bowie.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB