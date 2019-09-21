Pittman and Arlotto pair up to address achievement gaps at AACPS

Superintendent George Arlotto and County Executive Steuart Pittman announced a collaborative effort aimed at further identifying and addressing issues related to student achievement gaps in county schools.

The Joint Initiative to Eliminate the Achievement Gap will include school system and county employees, parents, and community members who will collaborate on recommendations to eradicate gaps between student groups.

“There are many parts of this issue that we have been attacking in our schools through a variety of departments,” Dr. Arlotto said. “We must – and we will – continue that work. There are, however, factors outside of our schools and our school system that play a large part in the gaps. We are thrilled that County Executive Pittman recognizes that and is willing to invest time and resources in this critical conversation.”

The initiative follows a similar partnership between the county and the school system on a task force to examine mental health issues facing county children and ways to best address them.

“Closing the achievement gap, particularly between white and African-American students, is a longstanding goal that we have failed to achieve despite ongoing efforts by our school system, our NAACP, and community leaders,” County Executive Pittman said. “Giving up is not an option. Instead, we are bringing together the best minds in the field, from both education and community, to identify and initiate updated strategies.”

Dr. Arlotto and County Executive Pittman will launch the initiative with a community meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019, in the auditorium at Arundel High School, located at 1001 Annapolis Road in Gambrills. School system and county data related to the issue will be presented, and those in attendance will have opportunity to identify key issues and provide input on next steps.

