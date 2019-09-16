Pasadena man pleads guilty to rape after strangling girlfriend in Walmart parking lot

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that Edgar Franklin Manning IV, 27, of Pasadena pled guilty to first degree murder and second degree rape. He will be sentenced by the Honorable Cathleen M. Vitale on December 18, 2019

“Megan Burdeaux didn’t deserve to lose her life in such a tragic manner at the hands of Edgar Manning, who violently stole her future. His cruel and senseless acts against a person he supposedly cared for will forever hurt Ms. Burdeaux’s family and friends,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “I would like to thank the Prince George’s County and Anne Arundel County Police Departments for their diligent work investigating this case.”

On September 25, 2018, Prince George’s County police received a call from the parents of the defendant, later identified as Edgar Franklin Manning IV, who told them that he had killed his girlfriend, later identified as Megan Burdeaux. Manning told his parents he was driving his vehicle, a red colored Chevrolet Astro van, in the Bowie area of Maryland.

Prince George’s County police began tracking Mr. Manning’s cellphone. The vehicle was located and later determined to have traveled to the Odenton area of Anne Arundel County. During this time, the Anne Arundel County police began actively searching for Mr. Manning as well.

The next day, on September 26, 2018, Anne Arundel County police found Mr. Manning’s vehicle on Burns Crossing Road in Gambrills. Officers found Mr. Manning inside the vehicle and saw Ms. Burdeaux’s body in the back. Mr. Manning was arrested.

Mr. Manning admitted to police that during an argument he strangled Ms. Burdeaux to death in the parking lot of Walmart in 8100 block of Ritchie Highway. An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Ms. Burdeaux had also been sexually assaulted before she died.

Assistant State’s Attorney James Tuomey prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

For those suffering from domestic violence, please reach out for help to the Anne Arundel County domestic violence hotline at 410-222-6800 to speak to a trained advocate.



