“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Pasadena man charged with extortion and impersonating police officer

| September 19, 2019, 11:36 AM

Rams Head
James Ewing Menke Jr.

James Ewing Menke Jr.

On September 16, 2019, the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Vice Unit received a tip regarding prostitution occurring at a Linthicum area hotel.

Based on this information, detectives were able to identify the female engaging in prostitution and interview her. During an interview, the female advised detectives a male had visited her at her hotel room on Saturday, September 14, 2019 and had identified himself as a police officer.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

She advised this person was holding what she believed to be a handheld police radio. This person demanded an amount of money in exchange for not being arrested.

Vice detectives conducted an investigation and were able to identify and arrest the suspect. He was found to be in possession of a canister of pepper spray with the word “POLICE” in white letters, a stun gun with a “POLICE” sticker and a small portable radio. The suspect was located and charged with impersonating a police officer and extortion – less than $1000.00.

The suspect is not and has never been an Anne Arundel County Police Officer.

Arrested:
James Ewing Menke Jr. | 53 | 8000 block of Castle Rock Court |Pasadena, MD. 21122

Charges:

  • IMPERSONATE POLICE OFFICER
  • EXTORTION: VALUE LESS $1,000

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here