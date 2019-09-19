Pasadena man charged with extortion and impersonating police officer

On September 16, 2019, the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Vice Unit received a tip regarding prostitution occurring at a Linthicum area hotel.

Based on this information, detectives were able to identify the female engaging in prostitution and interview her. During an interview, the female advised detectives a male had visited her at her hotel room on Saturday, September 14, 2019 and had identified himself as a police officer.

She advised this person was holding what she believed to be a handheld police radio. This person demanded an amount of money in exchange for not being arrested.

Vice detectives conducted an investigation and were able to identify and arrest the suspect. He was found to be in possession of a canister of pepper spray with the word “POLICE” in white letters, a stun gun with a “POLICE” sticker and a small portable radio. The suspect was located and charged with impersonating a police officer and extortion – less than $1000.00.

The suspect is not and has never been an Anne Arundel County Police Officer.

Arrested:

James Ewing Menke Jr. | 53 | 8000 block of Castle Rock Court |Pasadena, MD. 21122

Charges:

IMPERSONATE POLICE OFFICER

EXTORTION: VALUE LESS $1,000

