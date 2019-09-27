Parking tips for upcoming boat shows

Thousands will descend on downtown Annapolis over two weekends in October for the annual boat shows. The United States Power Boat Show will take place October 3-6. The United States Sailboat Show takes place October 10-14.

Setup for the show will begin on Sunday, September 29. Breakdown will continue until close of business on October 15. The switchover between shows will take place Oct. 6 through Oct. 10. There will be road closures and parking restrictions in and around City Dock. These closures and restrictions may be in effect throughout the entire two week period. Please give yourself extra time when navigating through the Historic District.

This is the 50th year for the Sailboat Show. Admission to the Thursday VIP events are $35 for each show; General Admission tickets are $18 advance; $20 at the gate. Discounts are available for additional day passes and children (6 and under are free).

Here are a few parking tips:

Restricted Parking: Parking will be restricted to RESIDENTS ONLY on the following streets for the entire duration of the two events (Oct. 3 to Oct. 15). Please note that these restrictions are zoned for District 1 residential permit holders only.

Prince George Street from Craig Street to East Street Randall Street from Prince George Street to King George Street East Street from Prince George Street to King George Street Green Street, Newman Street, and St. Mary’s Street.



City Parking Garages: For more detailed information, visit www.AnnapolisParking.com. Parking will be available at the four city-owned garages: Noah Hillman, Knighton, Gotts Court, and Park Place. Reserved, pre-paid parking rates are available online.

o Free Circulator: The Circulator shuttle is free and will service city-owned garages throughout the boat shows. Visitors can track the Circulator’s shuttle in real-time by downloading the “RLS Shuttle” app and clicking “Annapolis.” You may also track the Circulator in real-time at www.AnnapolisParking.com.

Additional Garages: Visitors may also find free parking at the State-owned Garage (aka Calvert Street Garage) at 19 St. Johns Street after 6 pm, Monday-Friday and all weekend. Whitmore Garage located at 25 Clay Street is also available to the public as space allows for a fee after 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Whitmore is free to the public every Sunday until 4 pm.

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium & City Garages: Visitors can park at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for $10 and take a FREE shuttle downtown EXCEPT on Saturday, Oct. 5, due to the Navy Football game. On that day, Saturday, Oct. 5, a free Boat Show shuttle will be available from the Anne Arundel County Public Schools/Board of Education parking lot on Riva Road.

Plan Ahead: Complete Boat Show parking details are available at www.annapolisboatshows.com/united-states-sailboat-show/plan-your-visit/directions-accommodations.

