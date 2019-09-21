Park Elementary receives $10K donation from Burlington Coat Factory

In celebration of its new store at Centre at Glen Burnie, Burlington Stores, Inc., through its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, has presented a $10,000 donation to Park Elementary School.

Representatives from Burlington Stores surprised the school’s teaching staff at an assembly before the school’s 515 students. The donation will be used to aid the school’s teachers in purchasing supplies and materials for each of their classrooms.

Content Continues Below

“Our teachers sacrifice so much often using their own funds to make sure that their classrooms are well-equipped to support students,” said Park Principal Sandra Blondell. “This donation will not only go a long way in support of our students, but it shows how much our community values our teachers. We are so appreciative of this generous gesture.”

Burlington, in partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, makes a donation to a local school in each Grand Opening market to celebrate a new store location. In addition to Park ES, Ferndale Early Education Center was also awarded a $1,000 donation as part of the same initiative.

The new Burlington store at Centre at Glen Burnie opened earlier this month.

Source : AACPS

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS