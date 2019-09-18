“Herrmann
One dead in Pasadena mid-morning shooting

| September 18, 2019, 09:54 AM

The Anne Arundel County Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 1400 block of Orr Court in the Jacobsville section of Pasadena.

There have been reports that this is an officer involved shooting, but police have advised  that is not the case.

Details are limited at this point, but one person has been pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. This story will be updated.

