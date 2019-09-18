One dead in Pasadena mid-morning shooting

The Anne Arundel County Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 1400 block of Orr Court in the Jacobsville section of Pasadena.

There have been reports that this is an officer involved shooting, but police have advised that is not the case.

#Shooting Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 1400 block of Orr Court in Pasadena that occurred at 9:38 a.m. This is NOT an officer involved shooting as is being reported. It is civilian on civilian, no further information at this time. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) September 18, 2019

Details are limited at this point, but one person has been pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. This story will be updated.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB