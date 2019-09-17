New book: “100 Things To Do In Annapolis and the Eastern Shore Before You Die”

There’s a new book in town and it is called “100 Things To Do In Annapolis and the Eastern Shore Before You Die.” And, I have to say, local author Susan Moynihan gets it right!

It’s a quick and fun read with the author’s bucket list of 100 things to do in the area; and as anyone knows its hard to narrow it down to 100.

Moynihan’s father was an Academy graduate who eventually moved back to Annapolis after his service when Moynihan was 13 saying “why would I go anywhere else?” Moynihan moved away and traveled the world as a travel editor, but the call of the Ancient City beckoned.

Moynihan takes the reader into some local faves and some hidden gems you may not have known about–I’ll be visiting Barbara’s on the Bay thanks to #15.

By the way, if you have an AirBNB, Bed & Breakfast, or friends and family that visit the area–this is a perfect gift to send them or to leave on the coffee table! It’s a solid reference! And a thank you to the author for mentioning us in the acknowledgements as a resource!

Moynihan will be hosting a series of local events where you can meet the author and get a signed copy of the book.

September 19 | Book Launch Party | Old Fox Books, Annapolis | 630pm to 830pm

September 21 | Book Signing | Barnes & Noble, Ellicott City | 11am to 4pm

October 4 | Book Signing | The Bookplate, Chestertown | 6pm to 8pm

October 6 | Book Signing at First Sunday Arts | First Sunday Arts Festival, Annapolis | 11am to 5pm

October 22 | Book Signing and Trivia | Galway Bay , Annapolis | 8pm – ?

December 7 | Book Event | Annapolis Green, Annapolis | noon to 4pm

