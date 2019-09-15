Navy trounces East Carolina 42-10

Malcolm Perry was responsible for 6 touchdowns and accounted for 307 yards in offense as Navy trounced East Carolina University 42-10 on Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. Perry’s 6 TDs puts him in second place behind Keenan Reynolds with 7 in 2014.

Surprisingly, Navy put the ball in the air with 153 yards of passing–151 attributed to Perry. Perry is the first Navy quarterback to hit the 150 yard mark in running and passing in a single game since Ricky Dobbs in 2010.

ECU never seemed to get their defense or offense in gear with Navy putting 14 points on the board in each of the first three quarters. ECU only answered with a field goal in the 2nd and a touchdown in the 4th with 13:30 left on the clock.

Navy was favored to win this game, and again, after a dismal 2018 season, the Midshipmen needed it. Navy has a fairly difficult schedule coming up and the final three games leading into the Army-Navy game are against Notre Dame, SMU, and Houston.

The Midshipmen travel to Tennessee to take on Memphis on a rare Thursday night game on September 26th. Memphis, a tough team, now sits at 3-0 for the season after delivering a 42-6 shellacking of South Alabama on Saturday.

The Thursday game actually works in the Mids’ favor by giving them a few extra days to prepare for October 5th, when they take on Air Force in Annapolis at 3:30pm. Air Force is 2-0 right now and may be a bit tired when they come to Annapolis with two games to be played before then. Air Force is a critical game for Navy in the quest for the Commander in Chief’s trophy.

Photos from Glenn A. Miller | Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis. ©2019.

