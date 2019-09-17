Motorcyclist ejected from overpass onto Route 50 after striking wall

Sunday afternoon shortly after noon, Anne Arundel County Fire crews responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a vehicle collision in the area of Route 50 and the exit for Route 665/Riva Road.

Responders located a patient laying on the shoulder of Route 50. Witnesses reported that the patient, a 45-year-old female, was operating a motorcycle on the ramp from Route 50 West to Route 665 when she struck the jersey wall and was ejected, falling approximately 25-feet to Route 50 below.

Paramedics requested a Maryland State Police medevac helicopter which landed near the scene. The patient was transported by helicopter to Shock Trauma with injuries that were critical and possibly life-threatening.

No additional information is available at this time.

