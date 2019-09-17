“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Motorcyclist ejected from overpass onto Route 50 after striking wall

| September 16, 2019, 09:24 PM

Rams Head

Sunday afternoon shortly after noon, Anne Arundel County Fire crews  responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a vehicle collision in the area of Route 50 and the exit for Route 665/Riva Road.

Responders located a patient laying on the shoulder of Route 50. Witnesses reported that the patient, a 45-year-old female, was operating a motorcycle on the ramp from Route 50 West to Route 665 when she struck the jersey wall and was ejected, falling approximately 25-feet to Route 50 below.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Paramedics requested a Maryland State Police medevac helicopter which landed near the scene. The patient was transported by helicopter to Shock Trauma with injuries that were critical and possibly life-threatening.

No additional information is available at this time.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here