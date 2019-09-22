Military Bowl and 3M team up again for the Play to Win Award

The Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman and five-star sponsor 3M are proud to announce that the popular 3M Play to Win Award returns for a third year to honor three of the National Capital Region’s top student-athletes.

Coaches, parents, guardians, friends and others can nominate students in fifth through eighth grades for the award at www.militarybowl.org/3M. The Military Bowl and 3M are looking for student-athletes who have some or all of these qualities:

Passionate about football and displaying team spirit

A demonstrated strong interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) field/classes

Has a parent who serves or has served in the military

Lives in the greater Washington-Baltimore metropolitan area

“As a leading advocate for STEM, 3M is proud to have our name connected with this award that recognizes an amazing young person,” said Skip Driessen, Marketing Leader, 3M Government Markets. “It’s also a great way to give back to several communities where 3M has a strong presence.”

The Military Bowl and 3M will choose three finalists to receive a pair of complimentary game tickets to the Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman on Friday, Dec. 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. In December, one of the finalists will be selected as the 3M Play to Win Award winner and will receive a prize package including four complimentary game tickets.

The 2018 3M Play to Win Award winner was After Terry, the daughter of an Air Force major and then a sixth-grader at Arundel Middle School in Odenton, Md. The inaugural 3M Play to Win Award winner was George Garcia III, then a fifth grader at Fort Belvoir Elementary School and the son of two active-duty U.S. Air Force service members.

“In a short amount of time, the 3M Play to Win Award has distinguished itself by recognizing outstanding student-athletes in the National Capital Region,” said Steve Beck, Military Bowl Foundation president & executive director. “We are excited to partner with 3M, which shares our commitment of giving back to the community and helping shape the next generation of leaders.”

