MHEC grant is helping college students become aware of dangers fo fentanyl

The Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) awards approximately $136 million annually to students to help pay for college every year. Now that those students are back in class, MHEC is utilizing a $200,000 Behavioral Health Administration Grant to implement a campaign geared to students teaching students about the alarming reality of fentanyl, how to administer naloxone to save a life, and Maryland’s Good Samaritan Law.

The grant is geared to informing all postsecondary students across Maryland.

Knowing that there is a lot of pressure to succeed in the classroom, there is just as much pressure outside of the classrooms. Engaging students to help other students is key to the success of getting important information to those who need it the most.

As part of this campaign, MHEC is funding several public events, hosted by (and at) colleges and universities across Maryland.

The University of Maryland, Baltimore will be hosting the first event on Thursday, September 26, which will include a naloxone training for students. The training will occur in the School of Nursing, Room 140, located at 655 West Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.

