MD Federation of Art member show focuses on new discoveries and constant change

As we journey from summer into fall, it suits the season that a new exhibit by the Maryland Federation of Art take over the walls of Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Gallery 90, the art gallery located throughout the nonprofit’s administrative building on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus at 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland.

“Finding a New Path,” a limited showing on display from Sept. 4 to Nov. 1, features the work of MFA members Ward Anderson, c.l. bigelow, David Diaz, Bob Peterson, Wil Scott and Jason Vaughn. The artists have selected work that touches on the experiences of making new discoveries and the constant changes in life.

Content Continues Below

You can register now for a docent-led tour that will take place from 9 to noon Oct. 11 or schedule a private tour for your group by contacting Renate Little at [email protected] or 443-837-1512.

To realize the vision of creating a harmonious work environment for Hospice of the Chesapeake administrative staff and visiting nurses, caregivers and volunteers who work directly with patients and their families, the MFA and Hospice of the Chesapeake formed a partnership. The art on display also is for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting both organizations.

For more information on the MFA, visit www.mdfedart.com.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB