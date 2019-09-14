Margaret Davis abruptly steps down as CEO of Maryland Hall

In a joint statement, the Maryland Hall Board of Directors and Margaret Davis today announced that she is leaving the organization as President and CEO effective immediately.

Board Chair Barbara Jackson said, “Maryland Hall thanks Margaret for her leadership for the past two years and wishes her the best.”

Davis stated, “I’m so proud of what the staff, Board, and I have accomplished together in such a short period of time, including new program and audience development, increases in revenue, and establishing the Michael E. Busch Center for the Arts at Maryland Hall. I wish the organization well.”

The Board will begin a search for a new President and CEO this fall, with a more detailed process and timeline to be announced.

In accordance with Maryland Hall’s by-laws, Emily Garvin, MD Hall’s Chief Creative and Operations Officer, will serve as Acting President for the immediate future overseeing day-to-day operations. Emily has served Maryland Hall in many capacities during her 20-year tenure, including as Director of Education and Vice President of Programs before being promoted to Chief Creative and Operations Officer in 2018.

Jackson added, “Emily will continue to provide Maryland Hall’s programmatic vision and lead the capable staff in carrying out our mission to deliver ‘art for all,’” adding “Maryland Hall’s programs are planned 6 to 12 months in advance. Our experienced staff, supported by our 22-member Board and volunteer team, will carry out Maryland Hall’s 2019-2020 artistic programming uninterrupted during the transition.”

Dedicated to Art for All, Maryland Hall is the region’s cultural hub, convening and engaging all people in arts experiences that strengthen community. Over 100,000 people are inspired and connected each year. Learn more at marylandhall.org.

