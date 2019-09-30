Man robbed at gunpoint while trying to sell car in Glen Burnie

On Saturday, September 28, 2019 at approximately 7:00 p.m.,officers responded to the 1900 block of Park 100 Drive in Glen Burnie for a report of a robbery.

The adult male victim was meeting with an unknown male who claimed to be interested in purchasing the victim’s vehicle. During the meeting, the suspect, whom the victim was only able to describe as an African American male, displayed a handgun and demanded property from the victim.

The victim was able to flee, but left behind some personal property which was taken by the suspect. The suspect then fled in an unknown vehicle being operated by a second male suspect. The victim did not report any injuries as a result of this incident.

NOTE: When selling goods to an anonymous person, it is best to be safe. You are able to conduct the transaction in the lobbies of any police department in Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis.

