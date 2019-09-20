Man charged with carrying a loaded handgun after Brooklyn Park traffic stop

On September 20, 2019 at approximately 1:30 a.m. an Anne Arundel County Police officer was on routine patrol in the area of Ritchie Highway and Doris Avenue when he observed a vehicle speeding and weaving in and out of traffic.

The officer initiated a traffic stop. Upon approaching the vehicle the officer noticed the suspect reaching in his pocket, in the pocket the officer could see the butt or handle of a handgun.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Upon recovering that loaded weapon, a second loaded handgun and spare magazine were located in his other pocket. One of the weapons was reported stolen in a recent burglary.

Arrested:

Daequane Montrell Jama Jackson | 23 | 900 block of Seagull Avenue | Baltimore, Maryland 21225

Charges:

Handgun in Vehicle

Stolen Regulated Firearm

Handgun on Person

Traffic Charges

