Man charged with carrying a loaded handgun after Brooklyn Park traffic stop
On September 20, 2019 at approximately 1:30 a.m. an Anne Arundel County Police officer was on routine patrol in the area of Ritchie Highway and Doris Avenue when he observed a vehicle speeding and weaving in and out of traffic.
The officer initiated a traffic stop. Upon approaching the vehicle the officer noticed the suspect reaching in his pocket, in the pocket the officer could see the butt or handle of a handgun.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Upon recovering that loaded weapon, a second loaded handgun and spare magazine were located in his other pocket. One of the weapons was reported stolen in a recent burglary.
Arrested:
Daequane Montrell Jama Jackson | 23 | 900 block of Seagull Avenue | Baltimore, Maryland 21225
Charges:
- Handgun in Vehicle
- Stolen Regulated Firearm
- Handgun on Person
- Traffic Charges
