“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Man charged with carrying a loaded handgun after Brooklyn Park traffic stop

| September 20, 2019, 01:11 PM

Rams Head

Daequane Montrell Jama JacksonOn September 20, 2019 at approximately 1:30 a.m. an Anne Arundel County Police officer was on routine patrol in the area of Ritchie Highway and Doris Avenue when he observed a vehicle speeding and weaving in and out of traffic.

The officer initiated a traffic stop. Upon approaching the vehicle the officer noticed the suspect reaching in his pocket, in the pocket the officer could see the butt or handle of a handgun.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Upon recovering that loaded weapon, a second loaded handgun and spare magazine were located in his other pocket. One of the weapons was reported stolen in a recent burglary.

Arrested:
Daequane Montrell Jama Jackson | 23 | 900 block of Seagull Avenue | Baltimore, Maryland 21225

Charges:

  • Handgun in Vehicle
  • Stolen Regulated Firearm
  • Handgun on Person
  • Traffic Charges

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here