Macy Gray and Marc Cohn at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Macy Gray

Friday, October 25

8pm | $65

Eddie from Ohio

Thursday, November 14

8pm | $39.50

Eric Rachmany of Rebelution

Tuesday, December 3

8pm | $37.50

ON SALE FRIDAY, 9/13 @ 12pm

Cris Jacobs Band

Friday, December 27

8pm | $39.50

Marc Cohn

Sunday, January 26

7:30pm | $49.50

Julia Fordham

Tuesday, April 28

8pm | $35

Al Stewart

Friday, May 8

8pm | $45

Chris Smither

Saturday, May 16

8pm | $29.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

09/22 Judy Collins w. Kristen Maxwell

09/23 3 Dog Night (rescheduled from Sept 5)

09/24 Magic City Hippies w. Sego

09/25 Ace Frehley

09/26 Delbert McClinton w. Jesse Ruben

09/27 Bob Mould Solo

09/28 Gregg Karukas

09/29 Garrett Park School of Music Presents Rock Ensemble Student Showcase II *All Ages Matinee

09/29 Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton

09/30 Greg Laswell

10/01 Justin Townes Earle w. Jesse Malin

10/02 Sister Hazel

10/02 Rams Head Presents Lucinda Williams and her band Buick 6 at Maryland Hall

10/03 Paul Reed Smith Band with Kevin Walker, Williams Julius “Juju” House & Benjie Porecki

10/04 The Doobie Others: A Tribute to The Doobie Brothers

10/05 Mason Jennings *All Ages Matinee

10/05 Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute

10/06 Langhorne Slim w. Katie Pruitt

10/06 Rams Head Presents Blue Oyster Cult at Maryland Hall

10/07 Justin Hayward w. Mike Dawes

10/08 Keiko Matsui

10/09 Rickie Lee Jones

10/10 Renaissance

10/11 Phil Vassar: Hitsteria Tour

10/12 Johnny A. & Kasim Sulton *All Ages Matinee

10/12 Jimmie Vaughan

10/12 Rams Head Presents India Arie: Worthy Tour at Maryland Hall

10/13 Storytelling From The Arctic! *All Ages Matinee

10/13 TIFFANY

10/14 Steven Page (formerly of Barenaked Ladies)

10/15 + 16 JJ Grey

10/17 Lee Ann Womack: Solitary Thinkin’ Tour

10/18 Hiroshima

10/19 Leonid & Friends: Performing the Music of Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire and Blood, Sweat & Tears

10/20 The Orchestra Starring Former Members of Electric Light Orchestra

10/21 Crime of Thrones (comedy/murder mystery)

10/22 The Bros. Landreth

10/23 Jesse Cook

10/24 The Doo Wop Project

10/25 Macy Gray

10/26 Jay And The Americans

10/27 Splash’N Boots *All Ages Matinee

10/28 Incognito feat. Maysa

10/30 Bret Michaels

