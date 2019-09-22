“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Macy Gray and Marc Cohn at Rams Head On Stage

| September 22, 2019, 10:34 AM

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

 

Macy Gray

Friday, October 25

8pm | $65

 

Eddie from Ohio

Thursday, November 14

8pm | $39.50

 

Eric Rachmany of Rebelution

Tuesday, December 3

8pm | $37.50

ON SALE FRIDAY, 9/13 @ 12pm

 

Cris Jacobs Band

Friday, December 27

8pm | $39.50

 

Marc Cohn

Sunday, January 26

7:30pm | $49.50

 

Julia Fordham

Tuesday, April 28

8pm | $35

 

Al Stewart

Friday, May 8

8pm | $45

 

Chris Smither

Saturday, May 16

8pm | $29.50

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

09/22 Judy Collins w. Kristen Maxwell

09/23 3 Dog Night (rescheduled from Sept 5)

09/24 Magic City Hippies w. Sego

09/25 Ace Frehley

09/26 Delbert McClinton w. Jesse Ruben

09/27 Bob Mould Solo

09/28 Gregg Karukas

09/29 Garrett Park School of Music Presents Rock Ensemble Student Showcase II *All Ages Matinee

09/29 Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton

09/30 Greg Laswell

10/01 Justin Townes Earle w. Jesse Malin

10/02 Sister Hazel

10/02 Rams Head Presents Lucinda Williams and her band Buick 6 at Maryland Hall

10/03 Paul Reed Smith Band with Kevin Walker, Williams Julius “Juju” House & Benjie Porecki

10/04 The Doobie Others: A Tribute to The Doobie Brothers

10/05 Mason Jennings *All Ages Matinee

10/05 Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute

10/06 Langhorne Slim w. Katie Pruitt

10/06 Rams Head Presents Blue Oyster Cult at Maryland Hall

10/07 Justin Hayward w. Mike Dawes

10/08 Keiko Matsui

10/09 Rickie Lee Jones

10/10 Renaissance

10/11 Phil Vassar: Hitsteria Tour

10/12 Johnny A. & Kasim Sulton *All Ages Matinee

10/12 Jimmie Vaughan

10/12 Rams Head Presents India Arie: Worthy Tour at Maryland Hall

10/13 Storytelling From The Arctic! *All Ages Matinee

10/13 TIFFANY

10/14 Steven Page (formerly of Barenaked Ladies)

10/15 + 16 JJ Grey

10/17 Lee Ann Womack: Solitary Thinkin’ Tour

10/18 Hiroshima

10/19 Leonid & Friends: Performing the Music of Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire and Blood, Sweat & Tears

10/20 The Orchestra Starring Former Members of Electric Light Orchestra

10/21 Crime of Thrones (comedy/murder mystery)

10/22 The Bros. Landreth

10/23 Jesse Cook

10/24 The Doo Wop Project

10/25 Macy Gray

10/26 Jay And The Americans

10/27 Splash’N Boots *All Ages Matinee

10/28 Incognito feat. Maysa

10/30 Bret Michaels

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here