Macy Gray and Marc Cohn at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Macy Gray
Friday, October 25
8pm | $65
Eddie from Ohio
Thursday, November 14
8pm | $39.50
Eric Rachmany of Rebelution
Tuesday, December 3
8pm | $37.50
ON SALE FRIDAY, 9/13 @ 12pm
Cris Jacobs Band
Friday, December 27
8pm | $39.50
Marc Cohn
Sunday, January 26
7:30pm | $49.50
Julia Fordham
Tuesday, April 28
8pm | $35
Al Stewart
Friday, May 8
8pm | $45
Chris Smither
Saturday, May 16
8pm | $29.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
09/22 Judy Collins w. Kristen Maxwell
09/23 3 Dog Night (rescheduled from Sept 5)
09/24 Magic City Hippies w. Sego
09/25 Ace Frehley
09/26 Delbert McClinton w. Jesse Ruben
09/27 Bob Mould Solo
09/28 Gregg Karukas
09/29 Garrett Park School of Music Presents Rock Ensemble Student Showcase II *All Ages Matinee
09/29 Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton
09/30 Greg Laswell
10/01 Justin Townes Earle w. Jesse Malin
10/02 Sister Hazel
10/02 Rams Head Presents Lucinda Williams and her band Buick 6 at Maryland Hall
10/03 Paul Reed Smith Band with Kevin Walker, Williams Julius “Juju” House & Benjie Porecki
10/04 The Doobie Others: A Tribute to The Doobie Brothers
10/05 Mason Jennings *All Ages Matinee
10/05 Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute
10/06 Langhorne Slim w. Katie Pruitt
10/06 Rams Head Presents Blue Oyster Cult at Maryland Hall
10/07 Justin Hayward w. Mike Dawes
10/08 Keiko Matsui
10/09 Rickie Lee Jones
10/10 Renaissance
10/11 Phil Vassar: Hitsteria Tour
10/12 Johnny A. & Kasim Sulton *All Ages Matinee
10/12 Jimmie Vaughan
10/12 Rams Head Presents India Arie: Worthy Tour at Maryland Hall
10/13 Storytelling From The Arctic! *All Ages Matinee
10/13 TIFFANY
10/14 Steven Page (formerly of Barenaked Ladies)
10/15 + 16 JJ Grey
10/17 Lee Ann Womack: Solitary Thinkin’ Tour
10/18 Hiroshima
10/19 Leonid & Friends: Performing the Music of Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire and Blood, Sweat & Tears
10/20 The Orchestra Starring Former Members of Electric Light Orchestra
10/21 Crime of Thrones (comedy/murder mystery)
10/22 The Bros. Landreth
10/23 Jesse Cook
10/24 The Doo Wop Project
10/25 Macy Gray
10/26 Jay And The Americans
10/27 Splash’N Boots *All Ages Matinee
10/28 Incognito feat. Maysa
10/30 Bret Michaels
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB