Lt. Governor Rutherford addresses Youth Service Awards

The Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism recently hosted its inaugural Youth Service Awards ceremony with featured speaker Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford. Among more than 100 applicants, 10 individuals and 3 groups were honored for their significant community service in Maryland.

“I was honored to meet these incredible youth awardees who have made the future of Maryland brighter by changing Maryland for the better,” said Lt. Governor Rutherford. “Thank you to the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism for recognizing the significant influence of civic-minded and selfless youth. Through initiating the Youth Service Awards, we are encouraging a new generation of compassionate, community-minded individuals.”

The awardees were selected through a competitive review process by a panel of distinguished community leaders and state representatives in charge of volunteer programs across Maryland. Families and mentors of the selected youth are invited to celebrate their contribution to communities.

“Maryland has fantastic youth who sacrifice their time for the betterment of our communities, and it is important to recognize their efforts,” said Steve McAdams, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives. “We hope to help cultivate our youth to be leaders in our state who champion qualities such as a service to others, respect for all communities, and an awareness of the issues that affect Marylanders every day.”

The following youth and youth groups were recipients of the Youth Service Awards:

Youth Individual Recipients

Shreeya Khurana, Montgomery Blair High School

Makenzie Greenwood, Shiloh Middle School

Michaela West, St. Joseph’s Regional Catholic School

Ryan Freeman, Saints Peter & Paul High School

Brian Thompson, The John Carroll School

Ashley Williams, Chopticon High School

Celina Davis, Francis Scott Key High School

Lea Joy Peck, Kent Island High School

Noah Gainsburg, Friends School of Baltimore

Natalie Summers, homeschool

Youth Group Recipients

Our Minds Matter (Anne Arundel County)

Baltimore City College Writing Center (Baltimore City)

Sho’men Youth Swim Team Volunteer Club (Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties)

