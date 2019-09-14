LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs East Carolina University | September 14, 2019, 3:30pm

NOTE: This is a live blog and will updated throughout the game. Updates will be at the bottom. There is no need to refresh your browser to see updates.

After a bye week, Navy and East Carolina will meet for the seventh time on the gridiron, and for the third time as conference foes, when they square off on Saturday afternoon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (34,000). Kickoff is set for 3:32 pm and the presenting game day sponsor is AAFMAA.

This is the fifth-consecutive year Navy has opened American Athletic Conference play at home. The Mids are 4-0 (1.000) in AAC openers, defeating East Carolina, 45-21, in the 2015 season opener, which was also Navy’s first-ever conference game. In 2016, Navy defeated UConn, 28-24, stopping the Huskies at the one-yard line in the final seconds. In 2017, Navy edged Tulane, 23-21, and in 2018, the Mids knocked off eventual AAC West Division Champion Memphis, 22-21.

The March-On of the Brigade of Midshipmen will begin at 3:11 pm.

Saturday’s flyby will feature four Boeing F/A-18 Hornets from the “Fighting Omars” of VFC-12 based out of Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach, Va. Piloting the lead aircraft will be former Navy football player Lt. Cmdr. Wayne “Frank the Tank” Irons, Class of 2005. The wing aircraft will be piloted by Cmdr. Todd “Gilligan” Cleveland, Class of 2002, Cmdr. Nate “Simba” Lyon, Class of 2002 and Lt. Cmdr. Clayton “Defrag” Johnson, Class of 2007. The Omars are an Adversary squadron supporting combat readiness for U.S. Navy Fleet squadrons.

CBS Sports Network will televise Saturday’s game nationally with John Sadak and Randy Cross upstairs and Sheehan Stanwick Burch on the sidelines.

Eye On Annapolis will also be covering the game on Twitter and will have pre-game, end-of-quarter, halftime and end of game recorded updates on our podcast. Photos of the action will be handled for us by Glenn A. Miller Photography.

