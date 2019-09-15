Library gears up for Hispanic Heritage Month

The Anne Arundel County Public Library announced their lineup of free events and activities to mark Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs September 17-October 21. Events include:

Piñata, Stories, and Songs / Piñata, Historias, y Canciones

Tuesday, September 17 at 10 AM at the Deal Library

Find your favorite prize in a piñata, sing bilingual songs, and enjoy stories and crafts. Encuentra tu premio favorito en la piñata, canta canciones bilingües y disfruta de historias y manualidades.

Thursday, September 19 at 10:30 AM at the Broadneck Library

Puerto Rican-born actor and storyteller Marian Licha weaves stories and songs together as she takes us on a magical journey through Latin America. Marian Licha, actor y narradora de origen puertorriqueño, teje historias y canciones mientras nos lleva en un viaje mágico a través de América Latina.

Bilingual Family Storytime/ Hora Del Cuento Bilingüe

Saturday, September 21 at 2 PM at the Crofton Library

Tuesday, October 1 at 9:30 AM and 10:30 AM at the Broadneck Library

Wednesday, October 9 at 10:30 AM at the Mountain Road Library

Thursday, October 17 at 9:30 AM and 10:30 AM at the Odenton Library

Saturday, September 21 at 2 PM at the Maryland City at Russett Library

Join Corazón folklórico, a dance company dedicated to honor and preserve the art of ballet folklórico or traditional Mexican dance, in their performance to honor the legacy of Mexican culture through dance. Únase a Corazón folklórico, una compañía de danza dedicada a honrar y preservar el arte del ballet folklórico o la danza tradicional mexicana, en su actuación para honrar el legado de la cultura mexicana a través de la danza.

Luis Garay Percussion Duo / Dúo de percusión Luis Garay

Monday, September 23 at 7 PM at the Brooklyn Park Library

Learn about dynamic and upbeat Latin American rhythms. Aprende sobre los ritmos dinámicos y divertidos de América Latina.

Carnaval!

Tuesday, September 24 at 10:30 AM at the Annapolis Library

Traditional folk music will be playing to get us into the Carnaval spirit while we dance, sing and use musical instruments! ¡La música folclórica tradicional nos llevará al espíritu del Carnaval!

Wednesday, September 25 at 7 PM at the Brooklyn Park Library

Art for adults, with storytelling and drama, where award-winning actress Marian Licha brings Frida Kahlo to life in an unconventional art class. The first lesson becomes the final lesson; death can be life and vice-versa. For ages 14 and up. Arte para adultos, con narración y drama, donde la galardonada actriz Marian Licha le da vida a Frida Kahlo en una clase de arte poco convencional. La primera lección se convierte en la lección final; la muerte puede ser vida y viceversa. Para mayores de 14 años.

Wednesday, September 25 at 6:30 PM at the Mountain Road Library

A based-on-fact-film that depicts struggles of new immigrants in the US. In Spanish with English Subtitles. Película basada en hechos reales que muestra las luchas de nuevos inmigrantes en los Estados Unidos. En español con subtítulos en inglés.

A Day in the Life of a Baker. Un día en la vida de un panadero

Thursday, October 3 at 7 PM at the Linthicum Library

Join us for an evening of conversation and sweet treats. Ruby Mantilla from the Mayflower bakery will talk about the daily life of a baker. All levels of Spanish speakers are welcome. Únete a nosotros para una noche de conversación y dulces degustaciones. Ruby Mantilla, de la panadería Mayflower, hablará sobre la vida cotidiana de un panadero. Todos los niveles de conversación son bienvenidos.



South County Community Fiesta / Fiesta Comunitaria del Sur del Condado

Saturday, October 5 at 11 AM at the Deal Library

Enjoy food, music, games, and more. Luis Garay Percussion Duo will perform at 11:30am. Disfruta de la comida, la música, los juegos y más. El dúo de percusión Luis Garay se presentará a las 11:30 am.

A Taste of Latin America/ Sabores de América Latina

Saturday, October 5 at noon at the Eastport-Annapolis Neck Library

Taste the flavors of Latin America as local restaurants provide free samples and offer food demonstrations. Prueba los sabores de América Latina que algunos restaurantes locales ofrecen con degustaciones gratuitas y demostraciones culinarias.

Puerto Rico: Celebrate. Connect. Act. / Puerto Rico: Celebremos. Cenectémonos. Actuemos.

Saturday, October 5 at 11 AM at the Edgewater Library

Celebrate Puerto Rico! Discover the people, culture and history.¡Celebra Puerto Rico! Descubre la gente, la cultura y la historia.

Bailes de Mi Tierra

Saturday, October 5 at 1 PM at the Glen Burnie Library

Based out of Baltimore, Bailes de Mi Tierra’s mission is to preserve, promote and present Mexican & Latin American traditions through its music, dance and folklore. La misión de Bailes de Mi Tierra, grupo de danza de Baltimore, es preservar, promover y presentar las tradiciones mexicanas y latinoamericanas a través de su música, danza y folclore.

Tuesday, October 8 at 6:30 PM at the Glen Burnie Library

A panel of prominent Latinos from Anne Arundel County will share their stories and journeys as immigrants and their contributions to their own communities. Program is based on the book Dreamers by Yuyi Morales. Un panel de destacados latinos del condado de Anne Arundel compartirá sus historias y travesĺas como inmigrantes y sus contribuciones a sus propias comunidades. Programa basado en el libro Soñadores de Yuyi Morales.

Saturday, October 12 at noon at Discoveries: The Library At The Mall

Enjoy Mexican food, music, and crafts. We will also have a piñata and a Mariachis performance. Disfrute de comida Mexicana, música, y manualidades. También tendremos una piñata y la actuación de Mariachis.

Make and Break a Piñata / Haz y rompe una piñata

Monday, October 21 at 6 PM at the Odenton Library

Learn about the Piñata game and tradition, make a piñata to take home, and enjoy breaking it to find prizes hidden inside! ¡Aprende sobre el juego y la tradición de la piñata, haz una piñata para llevar a casa y disfruta rompiendola para obtener los premios escondidos adentro!

