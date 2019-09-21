Legacy Business Spotlight: Pip’s Dock Street Dogs

Who doesn’t love a good dog? No, not the Chesapeake Bay Retriever–a hot dog!

And there is no better place (in my opinion) than Pip’s Dock Street Dogs on Market Place in downtown Annapolis!

Celebrating 10 years, we grabbed a seat out front with owner Ryan Lamy and tried to figure out how he got from the Coast Guard to selling hot dogs! We’re glad he did. Most popular dog? Ryan’s favorite? Most popular thing on the menu? We cover it all as we wish Pip’s Dock Street Dogs a happy 10th!

Have a listen!

