Legacy Business Spotlight: Gibson’s Lodgings of Annapolis

| September 14, 2019, 12:00 PM

You can’t find a more centrally located inn or hotel in Annapolis than Gibson’s Lodgings of Annapolis which is tucked away on Prince George’s Street just feet from the water and the United States Naval Academy.

We sit down with John Lauer who is the owner (and was a partner since 1988) to talk about what makes them different from the rest. With a 3 buildings dating back to 1766, we had to talk about the ghosts; and in a more modern tale–that time John wanted to put in a small swimming pool!

Have a listen!

