Legacy Business Spotlight: Anne Arundel County Public Library

The Anne Arundel County Public Library has been serving our community since 1921. We caught up with the CEO and Library Director Skip Auld to get a bit of the history, the present and the future.

We talk about the new Annapolis branch and the two others planned for Riviera Beach and Glen Burnie. The expansion (yes expansion) of the one in the Westfield Annapolis Mall. Their Human Library program, Drag Queen Story Time and ongoing battle between libraries and book publishers! Skip even looks to the future at what a library might look like in 2060.

