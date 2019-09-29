Leadership Anne Arundel announces 2020 Flagship Class

Following a 25th Anniversary Celebration in June, Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, has announced the Flagship Program Class of 2020.

Flagship is the core Leadership Anne Arundel program. It includes an intense curriculum of civic information and leadership skills development. The class is composed of a cross-section of the Anne Arundel County community, representing our ethnically, socially, economically, and geographically diverse population.

The ten-month program kicked off on Wednesday, September 11th at Historic Londontown & Gardens with a two-day opening retreat. Following the retreat, participants will build community knowledge meeting for one full day each month. Session topics include Government, Economic Development, Cultural Arts, Education & Technology, Health & Human Services, Law & Public Safety, Environment and Agriculture/South County.

Participants are introduced to critical regional issues, meet and discuss issues with leaders from the public, private and non-profit sectors, and identify areas of community need and methods required to succeed as community leaders. Throughout the program, participants gain an understanding of what constitutes leadership, as well as, an introduction to the infrastructure, natural resources, and current political issues of Anne Arundel County.

According to President & CEO, Kris Valerio Shock, “It has never been more important to inspire, develop and connect local leaders and the LAA Flagship program does exactly that. The Flagship 2020 class has hit the ground running, bringing tremendous passion and commitment to celebrating what’s working and understanding and tackling the challenges our community faces in the coming months and years.”

Leadership Anne Arundel Flagship 2020 Class

Kelly Anderson – Manager of Client Services, Associated Catholic Charities – Sarah’s House

Tanya Asman – Bicycle & Pedestrian Coordinator, Anne Arundel County Department of Transportation

Michael Baldwin – President, Baldwin Homes

David Bohannon – General Counsel, Maryland Board of Public Works

Michael Brady – Chief Financial Officer, Hospice of the Chesapeake

Jennifer Chino – Owner, Stahley Thompson Homes

Courtney Cober – Real Estate Associate, The Brick Companies

Michael Cox – Lieutenant/EO CID, Anne Arundel County Police Department

Department Kimberly Curry – Chief of Staff to CEO, BGE

Adrianne Day – Partner, TMDL CPAs & Consultants

Morgan Foster – Attorney/Partner, Council Baradel

Stacie Gold – Clinical Director, YWCA of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County

Patrice Gulledge – HR Director, TMDL CPAs & Consultants

Charlene Harrison – Executive Director, Anne Arundel Medical Center

Sherry Hewitt – COO & CFO, Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic

Amy Hicks – Physical Therapist, AACPS

Shannon Hodges – Vice President, Viking Chemicals Inc

James Houck – Editorial Director, What’s Up? Media

Jenese Jones – Assistant Director – CECS, AA County Executive Office

James Kitchin – Assistant Director – CECS, AA County Executive Office

Kristi Krankowski – Realtor, ReMax One

Sherry Kuiper – Chief – Community Relations, Fort Meade Public Affairs (USAG)

Christine Larsen – Chief Strategy Officer, Arc Central Chesapeake Region (Acr CCR)

Christie MacDonald – Director of Communications, Anne Arundel County Assoc. of Realtors

Catherine Martino – Assistant Principal, Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Marcelo Medrano – Senior Operations Manager, Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems

Eileen Mitchard – Community Leader

Lon Powell – President, Greater Parole Community Assoc., Inc.

Stephen Primosch – Vice President, Financial Services, Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp.

Monica Rausa Williams – Special Assistant to the President, Anne Arundel Community College

Sarah Reilly – Major Gifts Officer, Anne Arundel Community College Foundation

Foundation Joelle Ridgeway – Director of Disability and Community Services Anne Arundel County

Sean Schneider – Executive Director, Center of Help, Inc.

Jerray Slocum – Business Development Manager, Severn Bank

Sharon Smith – Mobility Manager, Partners In Care Maryland, Inc.

Christopher Thiel – Director of Plans, Analysis & Integration, US Army Garrison Fort Meade

Tamara Turner – Community Education Manager, Hospice of the Chesapeake

Brian Uran – Vice President of Loyalty Marketing, Live! Casino & Hotel

Deonte Ward – CEO, SKIO

Denisha Warren – Executive Assistant, State & Local Affairs, National Security Agency

Jason Weisberg – Vice President – Relationship Manager, M&T Bank

Heather Wheatley – ASM – Education Coordinator, Homestead Gardens

Caitlin Wiggins – Social Media Manager, Liquified Creative

Moke Wolfe – Vice President – Group Manager/Admin, M&T Bank

Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), a non-profit 501c3 organization founded in 1993, is the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County. The mission of LAA is to provide people of diverse backgrounds with the education, resources and networks necessary to become successful proactive leaders. LAA has over 1400 graduates from its three (3) core programs. LAA graduates serve in leadership positions in public sector, private sector and non-profit organizations throughout the Baltimore-Washington metro area. For more information visit leadershipaa.org

