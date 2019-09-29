Leadership Anne Arundel announces 2020 Flagship Class
Following a 25th Anniversary Celebration in June, Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, has announced the Flagship Program Class of 2020.
Flagship is the core Leadership Anne Arundel program. It includes an intense curriculum of civic information and leadership skills development. The class is composed of a cross-section of the Anne Arundel County community, representing our ethnically, socially, economically, and geographically diverse population.
The ten-month program kicked off on Wednesday, September 11th at Historic Londontown & Gardens with a two-day opening retreat. Following the retreat, participants will build community knowledge meeting for one full day each month. Session topics include Government, Economic Development, Cultural Arts, Education & Technology, Health & Human Services, Law & Public Safety, Environment and Agriculture/South County.
Participants are introduced to critical regional issues, meet and discuss issues with leaders from the public, private and non-profit sectors, and identify areas of community need and methods required to succeed as community leaders. Throughout the program, participants gain an understanding of what constitutes leadership, as well as, an introduction to the infrastructure, natural resources, and current political issues of Anne Arundel County.
According to President & CEO, Kris Valerio Shock, “It has never been more important to inspire, develop and connect local leaders and the LAA Flagship program does exactly that. The Flagship 2020 class has hit the ground running, bringing tremendous passion and commitment to celebrating what’s working and understanding and tackling the challenges our community faces in the coming months and years.”
Leadership Anne Arundel Flagship 2020 Class
- Kelly Anderson – Manager of Client Services, Associated Catholic Charities – Sarah’s House
- Tanya Asman – Bicycle & Pedestrian Coordinator, Anne Arundel County Department of Transportation
- Michael Baldwin – President, Baldwin Homes
- David Bohannon – General Counsel, Maryland Board of Public Works
- Michael Brady – Chief Financial Officer, Hospice of the Chesapeake
- Jennifer Chino – Owner, Stahley Thompson Homes
- Courtney Cober – Real Estate Associate, The Brick Companies
- Michael Cox – Lieutenant/EO CID, Anne Arundel County Police Department
- Kimberly Curry – Chief of Staff to CEO, BGE
- Adrianne Day – Partner, TMDL CPAs & Consultants
- Morgan Foster – Attorney/Partner, Council Baradel
- Stacie Gold – Clinical Director, YWCA of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County
- Patrice Gulledge – HR Director, TMDL CPAs & Consultants
- Charlene Harrison – Executive Director, Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Sherry Hewitt – COO & CFO, Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic
- Amy Hicks – Physical Therapist, AACPS
- Shannon Hodges – Vice President, Viking Chemicals Inc
- James Houck – Editorial Director, What’s Up? Media
- Jenese Jones – Assistant Director – CECS, AA County Executive Office
- James Kitchin – Assistant Director – CECS, AA County Executive Office
- Kristi Krankowski – Realtor, ReMax One
- Sherry Kuiper – Chief – Community Relations, Fort Meade Public Affairs (USAG)
- Christine Larsen – Chief Strategy Officer, Arc Central Chesapeake Region (Acr CCR)
- Christie MacDonald – Director of Communications, Anne Arundel County Assoc. of Realtors
- Catherine Martino – Assistant Principal, Anne Arundel County Public Schools
- Marcelo Medrano – Senior Operations Manager, Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems
- Eileen Mitchard – Community Leader
- Lon Powell – President, Greater Parole Community Assoc., Inc.
- Stephen Primosch – Vice President, Financial Services, Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp.
- Monica Rausa Williams – Special Assistant to the President, Anne Arundel Community College
- Sarah Reilly – Major Gifts Officer, Anne Arundel Community College Foundation
- Joelle Ridgeway – Director of Disability and Community Services Anne Arundel County
- Sean Schneider – Executive Director, Center of Help, Inc.
- Jerray Slocum – Business Development Manager, Severn Bank
- Sharon Smith – Mobility Manager, Partners In Care Maryland, Inc.
- Christopher Thiel – Director of Plans, Analysis & Integration, US Army Garrison Fort Meade
- Tamara Turner – Community Education Manager, Hospice of the Chesapeake
- Brian Uran – Vice President of Loyalty Marketing, Live! Casino & Hotel
- Deonte Ward – CEO, SKIO
- Denisha Warren – Executive Assistant, State & Local Affairs, National Security Agency
- Jason Weisberg – Vice President – Relationship Manager, M&T Bank
- Heather Wheatley – ASM – Education Coordinator, Homestead Gardens
- Caitlin Wiggins – Social Media Manager, Liquified Creative
- Moke Wolfe – Vice President – Group Manager/Admin, M&T Bank
Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), a non-profit 501c3 organization founded in 1993, is the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County. The mission of LAA is to provide people of diverse backgrounds with the education, resources and networks necessary to become successful proactive leaders. LAA has over 1400 graduates from its three (3) core programs. LAA graduates serve in leadership positions in public sector, private sector and non-profit organizations throughout the Baltimore-Washington metro area. For more information visit leadershipaa.org
