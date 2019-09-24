Lawyers to convene, trade secrets at upcoming DC convention

The annual National Lawyers Convention will take place in Washington, DC November 14–16, 2019. Each fall, the best lawyers in the country travel to the nation’s capital to learn about the law and public policy. The three-day conference is held by the Federalist Society and offers panels from experts and noted scholars from the political spectrum.

The event will be held at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC. Registration fees to attend the National Lawyers Convention range from an all-inclusive $725 down to $500 for students, non-profits, government employees, and college faculty. There are also tickets for individual days if there’s just one particular session that stands out as a must-attend.

This year, there will be four Showcase Sessions that delve into the Convention Theme of Originalism. Attendees can also drop in on the 16 breakout sessions, the Twelfth Annual Rosenkranz Debate, the Nineteenth Annual Barbara K. Olson Memorial Lecture, and the 2019 Antonin Scalia Memorial Dinner. The 2019 Antonin Scalia Memorial Dinner will be held at Union Station and is black tie optional. Both the memorial dinner and the Barbara K. Olson Memorial Lecture are separately-ticketed events if you don’t purchase an all-inclusive ticket.

Are you looking for the best hotels in Washington DC for the convention? There are a few things to keep in mind when looking for the right place to stay near this conference.

What Hotel is Best?

The conference is held at the Mayflower Hotel off Connecticut Avenue, located downtown near the White House and Ford’s Theatre. Conference attendees can get a discounted room rate when booking at the Mayflower as long as they specify they’re going to the event and mention the Federalist Society.

If rooms are booked up at the Mayflower, staying in this area at another of DC’s fine hotels is your next-best.

Grand Hyatt Washington

Grand Hyatt Washington offers everything you need at the center of downtown Washington DC. This location is just steps away from all of the nearby restaurants, locations, and travel shuttles to see beloved American history destinations and top sights. With multiple amenities such as free Wi-Fi, you’ll always be connected and comfortable.

The Jefferson

This is a posh hotel located right by the University Club and the National Geographic Museum. It’s also not very far away from the conference and the White House. You can stay in style at this dreamy hotel.

The Quincy Hotel

Located just near The Mayflower Hotel off of L Street Northwest, you’ll find the Quincy Hotel which is a moderately priced efficiency close to everything in downtown. You don’t have to break the bank to go to this conference.

What to See Around Washington DC

There are many things to see and do while you’re attending the National Lawyer’s Convention. Whether it’s a tour or local food, these are some of the places that you can’t miss while in town.

Washington DC Guided Night Tour

This is an amazing tour to see all of the political buildings at night, including the White House and top monuments like the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. As a guided bus and minivan tour, you’ll get an up-close look without the daytime crowds.

Spirit Day Cruise to Mount Vernon

If you have an afternoon off, you can take this cruise to see the footsteps of George Washington and the scenic areas around Washington DC.

Arlington National Cemetery

This is another guided tour that you can jump on and jump off, then head to some of the other sights nearby such as the National Geographic Museum and International Spy Museum.

Georgetown Foodie Tour and Neighborhood Walk

You’ll visit some of the best eateries and restaurants in the area, and you’ll explore the famous Georgetown with a knowledgeable guide.

Best Restaurants Near Conference

Edgar Bar & Kitchen

One of the best places to grab a drink at the hotel is the Edgar Bar & Kitchen. This bar offers modern American fare and great drinks.

Le DeSales

Looking for something more sophisticated? Le DeSales is the perfect place to grab a delicious meal with the lawyers you’ve met at the convention today.

Mari Vanna

Something different awaits at this high-end Russian restaurant with a bar that offers the top vodka cocktails on the market.

