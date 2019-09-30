“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Kicked Up Fitness Box-A-Thon

| September 30, 2019, 06:23 PM

Rams Head

Kicked Up Fitness and Performance, is sponsoring “Box-A-Thon,” a fitness event to benefit families affected by breast cancer. Each year, nearly 200,000 people in America receive the life-altering diagnosis of breast cancer. In Maryland, more than 4,000 families cope with that reality annually.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Participants of this event will raise money and awareness by competing in a heavy bag box challenge, you will donate 50 cents per minute to box. How long will you last? We ask you bring your own gloves, if you do not own gloves we will have Knock Out Breast Cancer Pink Boxing Gloves! You are not required to box, you are more than welcome to just hang out. :)

The event will take place on Saturday, October 12th, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. at Kicked Up Fitness and Performance at 1927 Lincoln Dr. Annapolis, MD 21401.

All ages are welcome!!  This is a FREE event but registration is required!

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here