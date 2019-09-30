Kicked Up Fitness Box-A-Thon

Kicked Up Fitness and Performance, is sponsoring “Box-A-Thon,” a fitness event to benefit families affected by breast cancer. Each year, nearly 200,000 people in America receive the life-altering diagnosis of breast cancer. In Maryland, more than 4,000 families cope with that reality annually.

Content Continues Below

Participants of this event will raise money and awareness by competing in a heavy bag box challenge, you will donate 50 cents per minute to box. How long will you last? We ask you bring your own gloves, if you do not own gloves we will have Knock Out Breast Cancer Pink Boxing Gloves! You are not required to box, you are more than welcome to just hang out. :)

The event will take place on Saturday, October 12th, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. at Kicked Up Fitness and Performance at 1927 Lincoln Dr. Annapolis, MD 21401.

All ages are welcome!! This is a FREE event but registration is required!

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB