Junior League to host Havana Nights on November 1

Junior League of Annapolis, Inc. (JLA) is proud to announce their annual Gala – Havana Nights on Friday, November 1, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Prism Annapolis.

Get ready to enjoy a fantastic evening of delicious food, specialty drinks, silent auction, live auction, and dance the night away to live music from Sly45. The VIP Havana Club and Rum Bar is not to be missed! Black tie, white tie or creative Caribbean evening attire are encouraged. All proceeds will benefit JLA’s community projects and the organization’s training of its civic leaders.

Community support of JLA continues to enrich the lives of women and children in Anne Arundel County. The2019 Gala’s goal is to raise funds to help sustain our community programs; Serenity Sistas’ – Coaching for Life program, Community of Hope in Brooklyn Park, and ‘Done-In-A-Day’ special one-time projects that meet a specific community need in Anne Arundel County.

“We are so very excited for this year’s Gala – Havana Nights at Prism Annapolis! This is our largest fundraiser of the year and is critical in Junior League of Annapolis’ ability to run our programs and serve our wonderful communities in Annapolis and throughout Anne Arundel County. As a training organization working to improve our communities, the generosity of our sponsors, donors and supporters is essential to our ability to continue the far-reaching work we do.” – JLA’s President, Megan Esposito.

Tickets – $100 – Access to the event, heavy hors d’oeuvres, open bar, live music, dancing and more!

VIP Ticket – $120 – Special access to the Havana Club comes with a private bar, tables with VIP seating, swag bags, a special door prize raffle and last bid privileges for the silent auction.

Kick Off Sale! – Wednesday, August 28th ONLY – Be an early bird and SAVE, receive $10 off all tickets purchased on August 28th – 24 hours only!

Tickets go on sale August 28th and prices will increase on October 25th. All attendees must be over 21 years of age.

JLA is currently seeking sponsors. To partner as a sponsor or donate this year, please contact [email protected]. Sponsor levels start at $250!

For more information, please visit our website at www.jlannapolis.org/havana-nights-gala/

