Inmate turned speaker to speak at AACC after getting degree from the college

| September 18, 2019, 08:55 AM

An inmate-turned-author and motivational speaker will speak at Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, Maryland, on Sept. 30 at 3:30 in the Kauffman Theater.

While in prison, Chris Wilson, author of “My Master plan: My Journey from Life in Prison to a Life of Purpose.”, earned an Associate degree in Sociology from Anne Arundel Community College, through a program that sends professors into prisons.

“I’m out here trying to encourage other people to turn their lives around.” Wilson, a Baltimore entrepreneur says.

A reception will follow the speech. Both events are hosted by AACC student newspaper Campus Current with support from the college of Business.

Anne Arundel Community College’s award winning student newspaper Campus Current, will be hosting the event.

