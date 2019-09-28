Hospice of the Chesapeake announces seven new Board members

Several prominent members of the community have been appointed to the Boards of Directors of Hospice of the Chesapeake and its Foundation and began serving in 2019.

JoAnn DeCesaris, Craig Muckle and Michael J. Pappas were elected to the Hospice of the Chesapeake Inc. Board. DeCesaris is the co-founder of the Geaton & JoAnn DeCesaris Family Foundation; Muckle is the Manager of Public Policy for the Archdiocese of Washington, Pappas is the General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer for Big League Advance.

Jason Cherry, Mary Frances Isakov, Dr. Lisa Renfro and Tony Toskov are the newest members of the Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation Board of Directors. Cherry is the owner of Mission Escape Rooms, Isakov is the Administrative Vice President and Group Manager for M & T Bank, Renfro is a dermatologist with Annapolis Dermatology Associates and Toskov is the owner of Greenpoint Wellness, Twain’s Tavern and Two Rivers Steak and Fish House.

Headquartered in Pasadena, the nonprofit provides hospice and palliative care as well as bereavement services to residents of Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties.

