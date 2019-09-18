Free fall concerts by the USNA Band at Maryland Hall

The Naval Academy Band returns to Maryland Hall to present a series of free concerts this Fall. Beginning this Sunday, September 22 at 4 pm, with a Chamber Winds and Brass Ensemble Concert, the band will perform a total of four free concerts at Maryland Hall this Fall. At Saturday’s concert in the Main Theatre, Lt. Cmdr. Patrick K. Sweeten will conduct a program that will include works by Manuel de Falla, Hans Gál, Carl Reinecke, and Giovanni Gabrieli. Musician 1st Class Aden Beery will be the featured soloist on tuba.

“We are very pleased to be partnering once again with Maryland Hall to produce free public performances for our community by the outstanding musicians of this premier military band,” says Sweeten. “Both organizations’ dedication to the performing arts make our long-term collaborative efforts exciting for Annapolis and our region. We look forward to a continued association with Maryland Hall and are grateful for the opportunity to represent our Navy and the United States Naval Academy through upcoming performances.”

Upcoming concerts at Maryland Hall include:

Sunday, September 22 at 4 pm – Brass & Wind Chamber Music (Main Theatre)

Friday, October 11, 2019 at 7:30 pm – Navy Birthday Concert (Main Theatre)

Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 4 pm – Superintendent’s Combo (Bowen Theatre)

Monday, November 11, 2019 at 7 pm – Veterans Day Concert (Main Theatre)

The Naval Academy Band has been providing music for the Brigade of Midshipmen and the surrounding community since 1852. Located at the Naval Academy, in Annapolis, this premier military band offers world-class ensembles which perform a variety of musical styles, ranging from classical to contemporary. Naval Academy Band concerts are free and open to the public.

Advanced reservations at marylandhall.org are recommended. For more information, contact the Maryland Hall Guest Services Team at 410-280-5640. Box office hours are Monday – Friday from 9 am – 5 pm. For more information about the band, please visit the band’s website at usna.edu/usnaband.

