“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Four AACPS students named semi-finalists for National Merit Scholarship

| September 23, 2019, 04:00 PM

Rams Head

Four students from three Anne Arundel County public high schools have been selected as semifinalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship competition.

Broadneck, Glen Burnie, and Severna Park high schools have students on the prestigious list which is comprised of about 16,000 student achievers nationwide.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Semifinalists in the competition, which is overseen by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, were selected from about 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 U.S. high schools who were top scorers on the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

About 90 percent of the semifinalists will advance to finalist status based on criteria such as academic record, recommendation by school principal, SAT performance, and participation and leadership in school and community activities.  Finalists, who compete for about 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million, will be announced in February.

The local semifinalists are:

  • Broadneck High School | David Donze
  • Glen Burnie High School | Anagh Astavans
  • Severna Park High School | Allison Chang | Callista Fuhrmann

Rams Head
Source :

AACPS

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here