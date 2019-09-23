Four AACPS students named semi-finalists for National Merit Scholarship

Four students from three Anne Arundel County public high schools have been selected as semifinalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship competition.

Broadneck, Glen Burnie, and Severna Park high schools have students on the prestigious list which is comprised of about 16,000 student achievers nationwide.

Semifinalists in the competition, which is overseen by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, were selected from about 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 U.S. high schools who were top scorers on the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

About 90 percent of the semifinalists will advance to finalist status based on criteria such as academic record, recommendation by school principal, SAT performance, and participation and leadership in school and community activities. Finalists, who compete for about 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million, will be announced in February.

The local semifinalists are:

Broadneck High School | David Donze

Glen Burnie High School | Anagh Astavans

Severna Park High School | Allison Chang | Callista Fuhrmann

Source : AACPS

