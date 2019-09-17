Former State employee indicted on child pornography charges

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced the indictment of a former Maryland Department of General Services employee, Stephen Wayne Cormack, 70, for possession of child pornography. The investigation revealed that Cormack was using his work computer and a personal computer to view images of child pornography. Charges in the indictment include 10 counts of possession of child pornography. The investigation was led by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General and the Maryland State Police.

The investigation began in February 2019 when a reporting person contacted the Maryland State Police (MSP) to say they had observed Cormack viewing child pornography on his work-issued computer. MSP met with the reporting person, and further investigation revealed Cormack had searched the internet for images of child pornography on numerous occasions.

In May 2019, the Office of the Attorney General obtained an indictment from the Baltimore City Grand Jury for charges relating to the child pornography on Cormack’s work computer. MSP then obtained a warrant to search additional electronic devices in Cormack’s home. During this search, additional electronic devices were located and obtained. These devices were forensically reviewed and found to contain additional images of child pornography.

In June 2019, the Office of the Attorney General obtained a superseding indictment from the Baltimore City Grand Jury for the original charges as well as additional charges stemming from the subsequent investigation, including several counts of Possession of Child Pornography as well as Unauthorized Access to Computers and Related Materials. In September 2019, the Office of the Attorney General obtained an indictment from the Baltimore County Grand Jury for several more instances of possessing child pornography.

In making today’s announcement, Attorney General Frosh thanked Organized Crime Chief Katie Dorian, the Maryland State Police, and Assistant Attorney General Kelly A. Hooper, who is prosecuting the case.

A criminal indictment is merely an accusation of wrongdoing, and a defendant is presumed innocent until the State proves the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

