Fight along Forest Drive ends with good samaritan being slashed in hand

| September 12, 2019, 08:40 AM

Yesterday afternoon at 5:00pm, the Annapolis Police Department responded to the area of Forest Drive and Quiet Waters Place.

An adult make told officers that he was walking in the area when he saw three male suspects assaulting an unknown male victim.

He attempted to intervene and one of the suspects took out a pocket knife and cut the victim’s hand causing a minor injury.

After the cutting the suspects and the unknown victim fled the area on foot.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact APD detectives at 410-260-3439.

