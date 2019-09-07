Feliz’s two homers put Baysox on the brink of another pennant win

Anderson Feliz hit home runs in each of the first two innings and drove in five runs as the Bowie Baysox defeated the Harrisburg Senators 7-5 in game three of the Western Division Championship Series on Friday night. With the win, Bowie took a two games to one lead in the series.

The Baysox jumped out to the lead in the top half of the first inning. Cedric Mullins led off the game with a bunt single, and then Feliz hit the first of his home runs, giving Bowie the 2-0 lead.

In the second inning, T.J. Nichting tripled with two outs, and was followed by Mullins who walked. Feliz then hit a three-run home run, giving the Baysox a 5-0 lead, with all five runs scoring on Feliz’s long balls.

Bowie added another run in the third inning on an RBI double from Preston Palmeiro. Harrisburg scored its first run of the game in the bottom of the third inning, but squandered a larger opportunity by stranding the bases loaded. Zac Lowther gave the Baysox a great start, yielding just that one run in 6.1 innings of work.

Already ahead 6-1, Bowie tacked on another run in the fourth inning on an RBI single from Carlos Perez. After Lowther exited the game, Tyler Erwin came in and finished off the seventh inning.

In the eighth, Harrisburg scored four times, including three runs scoring on a home run from Rhett Wiseman. Luis Gonzalez entered for Bowie and recorded the final out of the inning to hold the lead at 7-5. Cristian Alvarado pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save.

Now leading the series two games to one, Bowie will look to earn a spot in the Eastern League Championship Series with a win in Harrisburg on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. with Alex Wells on the mound for the Baysox against Carson Teel who will start for the Senators. Teel will be making his Double-A debut after being named the Carolina League Player of the Month in August while a member of the Potomac Nationals.

