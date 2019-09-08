Electric Vehicle Showcase on tap for this weekend

Plug-in vehicle drivers and enthusiasts will share the drive electric experience with Annapolis area residents and visitors during the Seventh Annual Annapolis Electric Vehicle Showcase organized by Annapolis Green on September 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Susan C. Campbell Park at Annapolis City Dock.

A preview of the showcase will be presented at Green Drinks Annapolis on September 10 at the Chesapeake Bay Trust.

“We are putting on this showcase to illustrate one of the best ways we can individually mitigate the effects of the climate crisis: moving away from the internal combustion engine,” said Elvia Thompson, President and Co-founder of Annapolis Green. “The transportation sector is one of the biggest contributors to carbon in the atmosphere. Now that there are very affordable electric cars on the market, everyone should learn about them and the charging infrastructure because there is an electric car in your future.”

The purpose of the showcase is to inform the public about how driving electric benefits the clean-air benefits and cost-savings of electric cars and how zero-emissions help to ameliorate climate change. The event is part of National Drive Electric Week (Sept. 14 – 22), a nationwide celebration to heighten awareness of today’s widespread availability of plug-in vehicles and to highlight the benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid-electric cars, trucks, motorcycles, and other vehicles.

“What makes this event unique is that the vast majority of the participants – that is, those who will bring vehicles for display – are individual owners,” Thompson explained. “This allows the public to hear directly from owners about what it’s really like to drive electric.” A number of dealerships and manufacturers’ representatives will participate as well.

Listen to the podcast we did with Thompson and Divesh Gupta from BGE!

Special features:

Plug-in vehicles by Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Fisker, Nissan, Polaris, Tesla, Think City, Toyota, Zero, and more. More 40 cars – at least 13 different models will be on display. Premier event sponsor BGE’s full-size electric bus, demonstrating that electric driving goes beyond passenger cars.

Event sponsor Audi of Annapolis’ newly released all-electric e-tron.

Hyattsville Police Department’s all-electric Chevrolet Bolt patrol car and all-electric Zero patrol motorcycle.

Some of the cars will be available for test drives.

Mini-seminars on topics such as:

Drive Electric 101 – Basic information about range, models available, how plug-in EVs work, costs, maintenance.

Driving Electric’s Effect on Greenhouse Gases and Climate Change.

Taking a Long Road Trip in an EV: Yes, you can!

EV Charging 101 – Types of chargers.

Government Incentives & Rates.

How Home Charging Affects Your Electric Bill.

How Residents of Apartments & Condos Can Drive Electric?

This month’s Green Drinks Annapolis, a monthly networking gathering for the eco-minded, will offer a preview of the showcase on Tuesday, September 10. The event will be held at the offices of the Chesapeake Bay Trust at 108 Severn Avenue in the Eastport neighborhood of Annapolis, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Several electric cars will be brought to the event by their owners who will discuss the driving electric experience.

Drivers of the cars registered for the Showcase so far report almost 853,000 e-miles driven – that is, miles without gasoline or diesel.

