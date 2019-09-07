Eastport Yacht Club Foundation awards $20K in scholarships

Each year the Eastport Yacht Club Foundation awards $20,000 in scholarships to students pursuing education in the Marine and Maritime fields. This year they were pleased to be able to continue support to eight returning students to assist them in continuing the great work they are doing to position themselves to be the leaders in these industries. The returning recipients include:

Gracie Bowers | University of New Orleans for Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering

George Burkley | Florida Institute of Technology for Ocean Engineering

Michael Kaminskas | Coastal Carolina University for Marine Biology and Marine Chemistry

Kaila Kotkiewicz | SUNY Maritime College for International Trade and Transportation

Addison Lash | Massachusetts Maritime Academy for Mate of Tugs Credential Program

Aidan Molesky | SUNY Maritime College for Engineering in Naval Architecture

Maxwell Ryder | SUNY Maritime College for Marine Transportation

Matt Wilson | SUNY Maritime College for Maritime Studies

In addition to these hard-working and dedicated young people, the Eastport Yacht Club Foundation added two new recipients this year.

John Donnelly is a local success story. A South River High School STEM student, John also participated in the Marine Trades Association of Maryland (MTAM) on-the job-training program, working at Hartge Yacht Harbor. John then worked as a dockhand for the Annapolis Harbor Master before enrolling at Massachusetts Maritime Academy. Entering his Junior year, John is working for his tug endorsement and acquired sea time towards that goal by interning at Wilmington Tugs this summer. Mr. Donnelly is certainly taking advantage of the rich maritime opportunities in our area and, through hard work and dedication, is positioning himself well to continue to give back to the industry for years to come. The Eastport Yacht Club Foundation is proud to be able to assist him on this journey.

The other new recipient this year is Ally Snead. Ally was a STEM student at Indian Creek School, where she amassed an impressive list of Honors and achievements. Her main interest has been the health of the Chesapeake Bay and she has done impressive work already in studying the effects of re-establishing a viable oyster population. Working with the Oyster Recovery Program, Ally helped evaluate the care guidelines for the Maryland Grow Oysters program and worked with the scientists at Horn Point Lab. Ms. Snead will be heading to the University of Connecticut to study Environmental Engineering always with an eye towards improving the health of the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. A sailor with an impressive academic record already, Ally Snead will be a leader in securing the future health of our waterways, and again the Eastport Yacht Club Foundation is proud to be a part of her success story.

The Marine & Maritime Scholarship Program is provided by the Eastport Yacht Club Foundation, in keeping with our mission to provide financial support to high school graduates who choose to pursue a marine or maritime career. Scholarships are given to qualified applicants for post-high school training in the Marine and Maritime Careers.

