Eastport bicyclist injured in drive by assault

On Sunday at 5:20pm, the Annapolis Police Department responded to the 900 block of Van Buren Street in the City’s Eastport section for an assault and robbery.

The make victim was riding a bicycle in the area when he noticed he was being followed by a driver in a grey or silver older model four door sedan.

The victim reported that the front passenger of the vehicle opened the vehicle door, attempting to strike him. The rear passenger also opened a vehicle door and struck the victim, causing him to lose his balance and fall to the sidewalk.

Three male suspects exited the vehicle and began to punch and kick the victim while he was on the ground. The suspects took a pack of cigarettes and fled when the victim began calling for help. The victim suffered abrasions to his left elbow, but declined medical treatment.

