“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Eastport bicyclist injured in drive by assault

| September 03, 2019, 11:02 AM

Rams Head

On Sunday at 5:20pm, the Annapolis Police Department responded to the 900 block of Van Buren Street in the City’s Eastport section for an assault and  robbery.

The make victim was riding a bicycle in the area when he noticed he was being followed by a driver in a grey or silver older model four door sedan.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

The victim reported that the front passenger of the vehicle opened the vehicle door, attempting to strike him. The rear passenger also opened a vehicle door and struck the victim, causing him to lose his balance and fall to the sidewalk.

Three male suspects exited the vehicle and began to punch and kick the victim while he was on the ground. The suspects took a pack of cigarettes and fled when the victim began calling for help. The victim suffered abrasions to his left elbow, but declined medical treatment.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here